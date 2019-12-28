Witness appeal launched after man assaulted in Queen Street

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information after a man was assaulted outside The Honeypot club in Queen Street at 4am this morning.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was left in a serious condition and is currently in hospital.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Penny MacKenzie said: “I am appealing to anyone with information about this an incident of grievous bodily harm to come forward as soon as possible.

“If anyone witnessed the assault then I would urge them to contact the police, as they may have vital information that can aid our investigation.

“I also want to speak to anyone who was out with the victim last night into the early hours of this morning, as this will help us build up a picture of what happened.

“You can leave information on our website or call us on 101, quoting the investigation reference number 220 (28/12).

“We are currently conducting enquiries at the scene, reviewing CCTV and supporting the victim’s family.

“Our enquiries indicate that the victim was assaulted by one man. The offender punched the victim, who then fell to the floor.

“The victim is currently in hospital in a serious condition; he has a bleed on the brain and is in an induced coma.”