School pays tribute to 13-year-old killed in car crash

The school that 13-year-old Max Simmons attended has paid tribute to him.

Furze Platt Senior School opened on Monday morning so students, parents and staff could pay their respects and mourn together.

Flowers and messages have also been left on the side of the road near where Max was hit.

In a statement issued on Monday on behalf of the school, headteacher Andrew Morrison said: “All the Furze Platt Senior School community are deeply saddened to hear of the death of one of our students, Max Simmons.

“Max was an incredibly likeable young man who will be remembered for his cheeky grin and engaging personality that made him popular with students and staff alike.

“This morning students have been gathering in school to share their memories of Max. Their reflections talk about how funny he could be and how he always made them smile. As one student said: ‘Every time you walked into a room you put a grin on everyone’s faces.’”

“Others remembered how kind Max could be, looking out for them, cheering them up at sad moments and how they enjoyed playing football with him.

“Above anything else our school community mourn for a boy who has sadly passed away far too young. The overriding feeling is of the love Max’s fellow students had for their friend.

“He had so much yet to offer. As several students said of Max this morning: ‘You will be missed so very much.’”

James Lavine, 34, of Boundary Road, Wooburn Green, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court facing a charge of causing death by dangerous driving on Monday, January 27.