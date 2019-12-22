Family of 13-year-old Maidenhead car crash victim release tribute

The family of a 13-year-old boy who died following a Maidenhead car crash yesterday have paid tribute to him.

Max Simmons was walking along Switchback Road North at about 1.25pm on Saturday when he was struck by a red Audi TT.

He was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital but died from his injuries later that day.

A tribute from his mother and brother, who have not been named, has been released by Thames Valley Police.

It says: “My son and I would like to issue this tribute to my 13-year old son Max Simmons, who was tragically killed in a car crash.

“Thank you for all the kind messages that have come through. It means a lot to know how much other people loved him. I always taught my kids to be street smart but brave and independent.

“Whilst I have the chance I’d like to thank all the doctors and nurses and staff at the John Radcliffe Hospital; it’s people like them that keep the NHS alive, and they worked as hard as they could to save my boy. Thank you all.

“From one parent to all you parents out there, go home and hug your children.

"Just be there with them, hug them, tell them how much you love them, because Christmas presents are just stuff, love is free. Just love each other.“

James Lavine, 34, of Boundary Road, Wooburn Green, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Slough Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday).