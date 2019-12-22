Listen to the latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser news podcast

The latest episode of the Maidenhead Advertiser News Podcast series is now online.

Chief reporter George Roberts is joined by Marlow reporter Kieran Bell and Bray reporter Georgina Bishop to look at what has been going on in the area.

The trio analyse the general election results in Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Slough and reveal what goes on behind closed doors at the vote count.

They also discuss the 150-home development near Bray that was rejected, and look at the 16-year-old Marlow schoolboy who is aiming to be the youngest person ever to fly solo around the world.

