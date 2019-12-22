Appeal launched after 13-year-old boy dies in Maidenhead road collision

A 13-year-old boy has died following a fatal road collision in Maidenhead.

Police have launched a witness appeal after the incident in Switchback Road North at about 1.25pm yesterday (Saturday).

A Red Audi TT and a 13 year-old pedestrian were involved in a collision at that location.

The boy was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

A 34-year-old man from Wooburn Green was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving. He is still in police custody at this time.

Investigating officer, PC Joy Jarvis of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I am urging anyone with any information about the collision to make contact with Thames Valley Police as soon as possible.

“I would particularly like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the pedestrian or vehicle before the incident, or has any dash cam footage.

If you have any information call 101, quoting reference number 745 (21/12).

UPDATE - 1.15pm

James Lavine, 34, of Boundary Road, Wooburn Green, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Slough Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Monday).