Council releases Braywick Park land for Maidenhead United

Maidenhead United’s potential relocation to Braywick Park took a step closer at a council meeting on Thursday this week.

A meeting of the Royal Borough’s cabinet saw councillors give the green light to release its land there for the club’s possible move away from York Road.

The Magpies confirmed last month they had been in ‘positive’ discussions with the council about relocating, with the construction of a community football stadium at the park seen as a ‘feasible’ option.

A 3.7 hectare site has been identified at Braywick Park, of which the council has freehold title.

Now that Maidenhead United have gained approval for the release of this land, they will now aim to sort legal agreements – which will support a planning application for both the new facility and the redevelopment of York Road, by the end of 2020.

The plan is to build the new ground – with a capacity of 5,000 – on land by the existing running track, following along the Braywick Road.

Chief executive Jon Adams said: “Next year is a big year for us [because] it is our 150th anniversary.

“So it is a significant time for the club in terms of our heritage, but from my perspective, we need to be looking to the next 150 years and the reality is we need to invest and improve our facilities.

“It is really timely. We can celebrate the past and look to the future.”

He added: “[This] does not mean that the deal is done. [The council] has approved the release of the land.

“Our next step is about being able to focus on being very clear about what we actually want to put on, what that looks like and how that fits.

“We can move forward with that design so we are ready to submit a planning application.”

The Magpies’ York Road ground is believed by the FA to be the oldest senior football ground continually used by the same team – Maidenhead FC played their first game there in 1871.

The club was promoted to the National League in 2017, just one tier below the Football League.

Chairman Peter Griffin said: “This is a positive step along the way. It is something we have been working on for some time.

“We are absolutely delighted the council could see the opportunity that we could.”

He added: “Obviously it is [at] an incredibly early stage.

“What they [the council] have done is agreed in principle that it would be a good idea to relocate there."