Body located in search for missing Maidenhead woman

A body has been found which is believed to be that of a missing woman from Maidenhead.

Dianne Varley, 66, was reported missing from Maidenhead on Thursday morning after last being seen in College Avenue.

A woman's body was found at Maidenhead station on Thursday afternoon.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be Dianne Varley.

Her family have been informed and are being supported. British Transport Police is leading an investigation into this incident.

Sergeant Tom Brackstone, based at Maidenhead police station said: "We have been carrying out extensive searches to try and find Dianne.

"Sadly, a woman's body has been found and our thoughts are with Dianne's family at this difficult time."