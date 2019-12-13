Police seek public's help to find missing woman from Maidenhead

01:36PM, Friday 13 December 2019
Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a missing woman from Maidenhead.
Dianne Varley, aged 66, was last seen at around 9am yesterday (Thursday) in College Avenue, Maidenhead.
She is white, approximately 5ft 2ins tall and of slight build.
She is believed to be wearing a blue fleece with a brown puffa-style jacket over the top. She also has a slight South African accent.
Inspector Tim Waterworth, based at Maidenhead Police Station, said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Dianne’s welfare and are appealing for the public’s help in locating her.
“If anyone thinks they may have seen Dianne or who has any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference URN 1033 12/12.
“Dianne if you see this, we want to make sure you are safe. Please contact us, your family or your friends.”
