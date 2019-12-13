General election 2019: Theresa May holds Maidenhead seat

Theresa May has been re-elected in the Maidenhead seat she has held for 22 years this morning.

The Conservative candidate received 32,620 votes ahead of Liberal Democrat candidate Joshua Reynolds in second place with 13,774 votes. Her majority is 18,896, down from 26,457 in 2017.

In her victory speech, Mrs May said it was an 'important election and we are seeing the country being set on a clear path forward' with the Conservatives heading for a strong majority.

She added: "We have seen through this election that most people in this country just wanted to get Brexit sorted and move this country on."

She paid tribute to the people of Maidenhead 'who have once again put their faith and trust in me' and said it was an 'enormous privilege' to represent the constituency.

Labour's Pat McDonald received 7,882 votes, with Green Party candidate Emily Tomalin receiving 2,216.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Mrs May said: "I am very grateful to the people of Maidenhead for voting me back in, it's a huge privilege, a huge honour, and I look forward to representing and working hard for them on all the issues that are important to them.

"Things like making sure we keep fast train services into London for both Maidenhead and Twyford stations, these are issues that matter on a day-to-day basis to people.

On hearing that Jeremy Corbyn had announced he will not stand as Labour leader at the next election, she added: "I'm not surprised by that because all the predictions are that it will be a very bad night for Labour and I think it has some soul-searching to do."