LIVE: General election 2019 in Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Windsor

11.19pm:

By the way, the Windsor count is taking place in the same building as Maidenhead (The Magnet Leisure Centre).

It is taking place in the room next door, which is a little bit smaller but has a nice Christmas tree.

Windsor count is going on in the next room. Nice tree. #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/t3gElyNFn9 — James Preston (@japre) December 12, 2019

11.18pm:

The last of the polling station boxes have arrived in Maidenhead. Now on to the verification process.

11.03pm:

“We’re not going to stop campaigning for the people’s vote” @JoshReynoldsSL6 pic.twitter.com/6sCJPzCirm — Grace Witherden (@GraceW_BM) December 12, 2019

10.57pm:

Joshua Reynolds has been chatting to us.

Just had a chat with Lib Dem candidate @JoshReynoldsSL6 who's in good spirits despite what th exit polls are saying.



The 20yo said: 'I think young people know what they want, I have been going to schools for the last year and they have passion.' — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) December 12, 2019

10.50pm:

Oh, if you want to know what is happening in Slough, where Labour's Tan Dhesi is defending his seat, you can follow things here.

10.46pm:

The current Maidenhead constituency was formed in 1997, with Theresa May holding the seat since then. The old Windsor and Maidenhead constituency before was also a Conservative safe seat.

10.44pm:

It is fair to say the Tories are confident...

David Coppinger, conservative cllr and deputy leader of the council: 'We are going to win. It's that simple.' — George Roberts (@GeorgeR_BM) December 12, 2019

10.42pm:

Lib Dem candidate Joshua Reynolds is here in Maidenhead and speaking to reporters. No sign of the other candidates as yet.

10.39pm:

In Beaconsfield, Dominic Grieve is looking to retain his seat. His majority in 2017 was nearly 25,000 but the seat is traditionally a Conservative stronghold.

10.38pm:

10.30pm:

Want to follow us on Twitter? Here is who is covering what.

10.28pm:

The ballot boxes are here.

Maidenhead Election 2019. The ballot boxes are starting to arrive. First in was Marlow Rd community centre and then All Saints. @MaidenheadAds #GeneralElection @GraceW_BM pic.twitter.com/3qrjg4wkHh — Ian Longthorne (@IanLongthorne) December 12, 2019

10.25pm:

Ok, on to Windsor.

Adam Afriyie is looking to retain his huge majority for the Tories. He has held the seat for 14 years.

Liberal Democrat Julian Tisi, Green Fintan McKeown, Labour's Peter Shearman and independents Wisdom Da Costa and David Buckley are also standing.

10.23pm:

Ballot boxes are starting to arrive at the Beaconsfield count.

First ballot boxes are arriving from the many polling stations across the constituency. Last one expected around midnight, then verification, before the count starts at about 1.30am (approx). pic.twitter.com/uhZg6vBA00 — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) December 12, 2019

10.21pm:

We are hearing there is a 'high' turnout for Windsor and Maidenhead. Over 85 per cent of postal votes returned.

10.18pm:

Dominic Grieve, who was ousted from the Conservative Party after rebelling against the Government and is now standing as an independent, is going up Tory candidate Joy Morrissey.

Independent Adam Cleary, The Greens' Zoe Hatch and Labour's Alexa Collins are also standing.

10.15pm:

We are also at the Beaconsfield count tonight, which covers Burnham and Marlow. This one could be close...

Good evening! It’s #GeneralElection19. Me and @JadeK_BM are in Beaconsfield for the count. The media den is filling up and we’ll be reporting live. Follow the @MaidenheadAds live blog too! pic.twitter.com/izMtPLpTcB — Kieran Bell (@KieranB_BM) December 12, 2019

10.12pm:

Theresa May's majority in 2017 was 26,457. Pat McDonald also stood that year and finished second, with 11,261 votes.

10.08pm:

In Maidenhead, former Prime Minister Theresa May is looking to defend the seat she has held for 22 years. She is up against Joshua Reynolds from the Liberal Democrats, Labour's Pat McDonald and Emily Tomalin from The Green Party.

10.06pm:

The exit poll is suggesting a good night for the Conservatives nationally but we have a long night ahead of us. Results for our constituencies should start to come in from about 3.30am.

10.01pm:

Hello and welcome to our general election live blog. We will be here throughout the night bringing you all the latest from the counts for Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Windsor.

The polling stations have just closed and the exit polls are in...