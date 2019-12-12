SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Thu, 12
9 °C
Fri, 13
7 °C
Sat, 14
7 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • LIVE: General election 2019 in Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Windsor

    This page will be updated throughout the night with the latest news, results and reaction from the election counts in Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Windsor.

    Maidenhead Advertiser reporters

    Maidenhead Advertiser reporters

    LIVE: General election 2019 in East Berkshire and South Bucks

    11.19pm:

    By the way, the Windsor count is taking place in the same building as Maidenhead (The Magnet Leisure Centre).

    It is taking place in the room next door, which is a little bit smaller but has a nice Christmas tree.

    11.18pm:

    The last of the polling station boxes have arrived in Maidenhead. Now on to the verification process.

    11.03pm:

    10.57pm:

    Joshua Reynolds has been chatting to us.

    10.50pm:

    Oh, if you want to know what is happening in Slough, where Labour's Tan Dhesi is defending his seat, you can follow things here.

    10.46pm:

    The current Maidenhead constituency was formed in 1997, with Theresa May holding the seat since then. The old Windsor and Maidenhead constituency before was also a Conservative safe seat.

    10.44pm:

    It is fair to say the Tories are confident...

    10.42pm:

    Lib Dem candidate Joshua Reynolds is here in Maidenhead and speaking to reporters. No sign of the other candidates as yet.

    10.39pm:

    In Beaconsfield, Dominic Grieve is looking to retain his seat. His majority in 2017 was nearly 25,000 but the seat is traditionally a Conservative stronghold.

    10.38pm:

    10.30pm:

    Want to follow us on Twitter? Here is who is covering what.

    10.28pm:

    The ballot boxes are here.

    10.25pm:

    Ok, on to Windsor.

    Adam Afriyie is looking to retain his huge majority for the Tories. He has held the seat for 14 years.

    Liberal Democrat Julian Tisi, Green Fintan McKeown, Labour's Peter Shearman and independents  Wisdom Da Costa and David Buckley are also standing.

    10.23pm:

    Ballot boxes are starting to arrive at the Beaconsfield count.

    10.21pm:

    We are hearing there is a 'high' turnout for Windsor and Maidenhead. Over 85 per cent of postal votes returned.

    10.18pm:

    Dominic Grieve, who was ousted from the Conservative Party after rebelling against the Government and is now standing as an independent, is going up Tory candidate Joy Morrissey.

    Independent Adam Cleary, The Greens' Zoe Hatch and Labour's Alexa Collins are also standing.

    10.15pm:

    We are also at the Beaconsfield count tonight, which covers Burnham and Marlow. This one could be close...

    10.12pm:

    Theresa May's majority in 2017 was 26,457. Pat McDonald also stood that year and finished second, with 11,261 votes.

    10.08pm:

    In Maidenhead, former Prime Minister Theresa May is looking to defend the seat she has held for 22 years. She is up against Joshua Reynolds from the Liberal Democrats, Labour's Pat McDonald and Emily Tomalin from The Green Party.

    10.06pm:

    The exit poll is suggesting a good night for the Conservatives nationally but we have a long night ahead of us. Results for our constituencies should start to come in from about 3.30am.

    10.01pm:

    Hello and welcome to our general election live blog. We will be here throughout the night bringing you all the latest from the counts for Maidenhead, Beaconsfield and Windsor.

    The polling stations have just closed and the exit polls are in...

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved