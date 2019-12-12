Armed robbery takes place at Furze Platt Tesco

An armed robbery took place at a Maidenhead supermarket last night (Wednesday).

At 10.28pm, police were called to reports that a man had threatened a staff member at Tesco Express in Furze Platt Road with scissors, instructing him to open the till.

The offender then pulled out the till, which contained cash, and left the store with another man, heading towards Gringer Hill.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The main offender is described as white, in his twenties and about 5ft 11ins tall. He had a slim build, was wearing a grey tracksuit top with his hood up, with a red scarf covering his face.

The second man was white, wore darker clothes and also had his face covered.

Detective Inspector Ash Mohmood, of Force CID at Maidenhead, said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation, and I am appealing to anybody who was in the area of Furze Platt Road last night and believe that they may have witnessed this incident to make contact with police.

"I am also looking to hear from anybody who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage that has captured this incident to please check this and contact us."

If you have any information on the incident call police on 101, using reference number 43190387400, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.