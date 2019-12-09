Driver who injured police officers and passenger jailed for five years

The driver who seriously injured two police officers and a passenger in a Maidenhead collision has been jailed.

Hayden Brown, 25, of Suffolk Road, was sentenced to five years in prison and banned from driving for seven-and-a-half years at Reading Crown Court today (Monday).

He had been found guilty of three counts of causing injury by dangerous driving, one count of driving a vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and one count of driving without insurance.

PC Tom Dorman, now 27, lost the lower part of his left leg after a silver Ford Focus collided with him and PC Wai Man Lam in Norden Road at 5.42am on September 2, 2018.

Anilah ‘Annie’ Butt, who was in the car, broke 24 bones when she was crushed underneath the vehicle.

Addressing Brown before handing out the sentence, judge Sarah Campbell said: "The only thing you could have done to make amends for your behaviour was to enter an early guilty plea, but it's plain from the arrogant and brazen way you gave evidence that you thought you'd be able to persuade the jury otherwise.

"Still today you show no remorse in relation to the destruction you have left behind."

A five-year sentence is the most severe punishment for the charge of causing injury by dangerous driving.

Brown will be released on licence after two-and-a-half years.