    • Firefighters called to car trapped in ditch in Maidenhead

    Maidenhead fire services attended an incident in Littlefield Green, Maidenhead at 4:30pm this afternoon (Saturday) after a car became trapped in a ditch.

    Firefighters remained at the scene for about 30 minutes whilst the ambulance service checked over a baby in the car. 

    No one was injured during the incident.

    The police were in the process of arranging for recovery to remove the car from the ditch when firefighters left the scene.

