Maidenhead's parliamentary candidates outline election priorities

Maidenhead’s voters will decide who will represent them in Parliament as they go to the polls next Thursday.

Residents will have four canidates to choose from, Theresa May of the Conservatives, Pat McDonald of Labour, Joshua Reynolds of the Liberal Democrats and Emily Tomalin of the Green Party.

Below, the four candidates have outlined why they want to be Maidenhead MP and what they hope to achieve should they win the seat.

Liberal Democrats - Joshua Reynolds

If I’m elected to be the member of parliament for Maidenhead, one of my priorities will, of course, be to safeguard our future in Europe. That’s because I genuinely believe that’s the only way we’ll be able to drive important initiatives such as tackling the climate emergency, saving the NHS and giving schools and mental health services the investment they need.

Locally, I want to preserve our greenbelt and save our towns and villages from over-development. I am opposed to the third runway at Heathrow, as it will potentially make the airport the biggest polluter in the country. We have excellent schools in our constituency, and I will do everything I can to support them, and ensure they are funded fairly. And I want to see truly affordable housing for rent, including proper housing and support for the constituency’s homeless people.

People ask me why I’m running for parliament now, and not in 10 or 20 years’ time.

The simple answer is that my conscience won’t allow me to sit by while the wealthy elite are prepared to destroy our country, and compromise our values of tolerance and compassion, for personal gain. Now isn’t the time to be a keyboard warrior – I want to stand up and be counted before it’s too late.

Conservatives - Theresa May

I live in the constituency with my husband Philip, and am privileged to have been the MP for 22 years. I’ve been a strong voice for Maidenhead campaigning on issues that matter like the trains.

Maintaining fast train services to London is a priority, as is protecting our vital public services. As Prime Minister, I announced the single biggest cash boost for the NHS in its history. That money needs to be well spent on patient services including mental health and I will continue to work to keep services at St Marks Hospital.

I want everyone to go as far in life as their talents and hard work will take them that’s why we need a good school place for every child.

A dynamic local economy with good infrastructure matters for jobs. I’ve worked for the regeneration of the town centre and to support local business. We also need to build more homes while protecting the character of our town and villages.

Protecting our environment matters. Having put the UK’s target of net zero emissions by 2050 into law I’m working locally to ensure we achieve that. On these and other issues I will be a strong voice for Maidenhead.

Labour - Pat McDonald

After a very successful election campaign in 2017 where Labour was a very clear alternative to the Conservatives (almost 5,000 votes ahead of the third place candidate), I was asked by local party members to stand again and build on this.

At this election, we have a chance to transform the lives of ordinary people by investing in them and allowing young people, whatever their background, to reach their full potential by abolishing student tuition fees.

Building council housing, so we have homes we all own that ordinary people can have at a properly affordable rent.

We can then stop paying out housing benefit to pay off private landlords’ mortgages.

Very many Maidonians have to use the rail system and once again this new year fare prices will rise with no choice but to pay up.

Labour will bring rail back under public ownership and run it once again for public service, not private profit.

With our commitment to proper local bus services, we can provide people with a proper public transport system they can afford to use and help reduce our impact on the planet.

Our manifesto covers many more reasons to vote Labour at this election.

We are working for a better future for the many; Labour is the alternative to the Conservatives in Maidenhead.

The Green Party - Emily Tomalin

The news about climate chaos is sad and terrifying.

We have already lost much of the Great Barrier Reef, bumblebees are threatened with extinction, and yet people are buying larger gas-guzzling cars.

We have enough for everyone’s need, but not for everyone’s greed.

I have worked all my life on green solutions to create a fairer, healthier society.

Austerity has gone too far, creating poverty and weakening our communities.

The Green Party vision is to shift taxation onto carbon and the income will be returned to people as a Universal Basic Income, more clean public transport (think electric buses and trains), low-energy homes, renewable energy and wildlife-friendly farming. It’s a dynamic, fair and healthy vision and a sustainable base for communities and businesses while tackling the danger of climate chaos.

I am a retired engineer, I worked on wind farms in Wales, and locally for Thames Valley Energy on solar energy and energy efficiency.

I advised Housing Solutions in the Maidenhead area on installing solar panels which lead to large scale installations and reduced energy bills for renters.

I helped to establish an innovative local energy business MaidEnergy Ltd.

We are stronger as part of Europe, so the Green Party would campaign to remain in the EU but offer a People’s Vote.

Polling station hours and electoral registration

If you are not voting by post or via proxy, you will need to attend a polling station in person next Thursday to cast your vote.

A poll card will be sent to all electors who are eligible to vote in the general election.

If you are not registered as an elector, you will not be able to vote. The deadline to register to vote has now passed.

Your poll card will tell you when the election will be held and where you need to go to vote.

You do not need the polling card with you at the polling station to vote.

When at the polling station you will be asked for your name and address and given a ballot paper.

Postal votes must be received by 10pm on polling day to be counted. Polling stations open from 7am to 10pm.

If you have not received a poll card but think you are registered to vote, visit gov.uk/contact-electoral-registration-office