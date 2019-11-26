'Drunk' man ran from scene of crash that injured police officers, court hears

A witness has described to jurors how a man who was ‘drunk’ and ‘all over the place’ ran from a car that had crashed into two police officers in Maidenhead.

Hayden Brown, 25, denies three charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in relation to a collision that took place in Norden Road at 5.42am on September 2, 2018.

PC Tom Dorman, now 27, lost the lower part of his left leg after a silver Ford Focus collided with him and PC Wai Man Lam after they pulled over a taxi that had been speeding.

With the trial at Reading Crown Court in its second day, Gareth Wellington, who lives nearby and witnessed the immediate aftermath, took to the stand and described how he saw a man running from the scene.

He said: “He was all over the place, he was drunk, off his head and panicking.

“He was out of breath, he looked straight at me, right in my eyes, I know panic when I see it. He looked like he’d seen a ghost.”

Mr Wellington told the court he had been lying awake in bed when he heard what sounded like a car engine ‘flat out’ on the road outside.

The car, which contained Brown, his twin brother Stuart Brown, and their friends Charlie Keeley and Anilah Butt, lost control as it travelled under the railway bridge in Norden Road, before colliding with the police officers and coming to rest on its side, with the driver door facing upwards.

Mr Wellington told the jury how he had rushed out of his house and saw a man running away from where the car had crashed.

He said: “I didn’t see him get out of the car but I knew he was the driver, you wouldn’t run if you weren’t guilty - his brother didn’t run.”

Defence barrister Alan Walker stressed that Mr Wellington could not know who the driver was if he did not see the collision itself.

He said: “You didn’t see that male driving or get out of the car. With all due respect, you can’t speculate what happened.”

Along with the two injured police officers, Ms Butt, who was also in the car, was seriously hurt, breaking 24 bones in the incident.

Mr Wellington described to the jury what he saw when he arrived on the scene.

He said: “The girl (Ms Butt) was trapped underneath the car, it was on top of her, crushing her.

“She was screaming her head off, its the worst thing I have ever seen in my life.”

"The police officers were lying quite close together, you could have fit them on a double mattress.

“I thought they were dead.”

Earlier in the day, a statement taken from another witness, Patricia Dawson, who’s home overlooked the scene of the crash, was read out in court.

It said: “I saw the silver car collide with both the police officers and they went flying like ragdolls.”

“I remember hearing so much screaming, but I focused on the police officers lying on the floor and I could see there was a lot of blood on the floor near them.”

“I can’t describe the man that ran away in much detail but he was quite tall.”

The trial continues.