SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 26
13 °C
Wed, 27
11 °C
Thu, 28
9 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Lorry stuck under Gringer Hill railway bridge

    Lorry stuck under Gringer Hill railway bridge

    Credit: Stefan Cosser

    A lorry driver underestimated the height of a railway bridge in Maidenhead this afternoon (Tuesday).

    The truck was travelling along Gringer Hill where it got its trailer stuck under the bridge.

    It's not the first time that a lorry has got stuck under the bridge.

    In July, a similar incident occured when a lorry's trailer fell from its bed when the driver attempted to drive it under the bridge.

    Gringer Hill has been closed.

    Updates to follow.

    5.36pm - Following the incident lines between Maidenhead and Bourne End were closed, but services running to and from these stations are now running normally. 

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    M4 closures this weekend

    M4 closures this weekend

    The motorway will be out of action from junction 6 for Slough and 8/9, Maidenhead from 8pm tomorrow night (Friday), until 6am Monday.

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved