Lorry stuck under Gringer Hill railway bridge

A lorry driver underestimated the height of a railway bridge in Maidenhead this afternoon (Tuesday).

The truck was travelling along Gringer Hill where it got its trailer stuck under the bridge.

It's not the first time that a lorry has got stuck under the bridge.

In July, a similar incident occured when a lorry's trailer fell from its bed when the driver attempted to drive it under the bridge.

Gringer Hill has been closed.

Updates to follow.

5.36pm - Following the incident lines between Maidenhead and Bourne End were closed, but services running to and from these stations are now running normally.