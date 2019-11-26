Lorry stuck under Gringer Hill railway bridge

03:45PM, Tuesday 26 November 2019
Credit: Stefan Cosser
A lorry driver underestimated the height of a railway bridge in Maidenhead this afternoon (Tuesday).
The truck was travelling along Gringer Hill where it got its trailer stuck under the bridge.
It's not the first time that a lorry has got stuck under the bridge.
In July, a similar incident occured when a lorry's trailer fell from its bed when the driver attempted to drive it under the bridge.
Gringer Hill has been closed.
Updates to follow.
5.36pm - Following the incident lines between Maidenhead and Bourne End were closed, but services running to and from these stations are now running normally.
