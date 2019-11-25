Police officers seriously injured in Maidenhead crash, court hears

A police officer grasped his colleague's hand and told him ‘you are not going to leave us’ after both were struck by a car in Maidenhead last year, a court heard today (Monday).



PC Tom Dorman, now 27, lost the lower part of his left leg after a silver Ford Focus collided with him and PC Wai Man Lam in Norden Road at 5.42am on September 2, 2018.



Hayden Brown, 25, denies three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and proceedings began today at Reading Crown Court.



This afternoon the jury was read a statement taken from PC Lam, who suffered four serious puncture wounds to his shin and ankle in the incident.



He said: “I couldn’t breathe. From the ground, I could see PC Dorman.



“He was shouting and rolling around in agony, he had his hands on his hip and upper leg.



“I grasped PC Dorman’s hand and didn’t let go, I was crying out to him that he was ok and that he could do it. At the same time, I was shaking uncontrollably and didn’t know what was happening to me.



“I looked at PC Dorman and told him ‘you are doing really well, you are not going to leave us.'”



The court heard how, before the incident, PC Dorman and PC Lam had pulled over a taxi driver in Norden Road, near the railway bridge, for speeding. It was while they were speaking to the driver, Nasir Iqbal, that the jury was told how an out-of-control Ford Focus came from under the bridge and hit the two officers.



PC Lam’s statement said: “I heard the sound of an engine roaring and I could hear squeaking and screeching from the direction of the bridge.



“I then heard a loud bang. I saw the vehicle and it bounced off the side of the bridge.



“It was heading straight for us. Rather than being face-on, the vehicle was travelling in a straight line at a 30-degree angle to us and at great speed.



“It sounded like chalk on a blackboard.”



After the collision, the Ford Focus, which contained four people, ended up on its side.



PC Lam added that while he was on the ground he saw a white man wearing blue jeans and a light coloured top climb out of the car and run away.



Brown denies that he was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision. Of the four people in the vehicle, only one, Anilh Butt, was seriously injured.



Taking to the witness stand, Ms Butt, who broke 24 bones in the collision, told the jury how she, Brown and a group of friends had been drinking alcohol and taking cocaine and cannabis and nitrous oxide balloons in Maidenhead before setting off in the car.



During cross-examination of the witness, defence barrister Alan Walker accused Ms Butt of driving the car at the time of the collision, which she denied.



Ms Butt stated that she had driven the car for part of the journey, despite having taken cocaine and cannabis earlier that night and not having a full driving licence, but insisted Brown was the driver when the collision took place.