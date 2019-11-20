Pair jailed for historic sex offences

A pair of sex offenders from Maidenhead who abused victims in the early Nineties have been jailed.

John and Mary Gillies, of White Paddock, Woodlands Park, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday.

John Gillies, 65, was jailed for 18 years after being convicted of four counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault on a female, two counts of indecent assault on a male and one count of buggery.

He was acquitted of one count of gross indecency and one count of indecent assault on a male.

Mary Gillies, 60, was jailed for four years and six months for one count of cruelty to a person under 16 and one count of indecent assault on a male person.

She was acquitted of one count of gross indecency with a child and one count of indecent assault on a male. She was acquitted of one count of buggery earlier in the trial.

A third defendent, Martin Choules, 61, of Harrow Lane, Furze Platt, was acquitted of buggery, the only charge he faced, earlier in the trial.

John and Mary Gillies, who had denied the charges, were convicted by a jury on Monday following a three-week trial at Reading Crown Court.