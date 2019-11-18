Thick fog could cause traffic delays in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough tomorrow (Tuesday) morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for dense fog and freezing fog patches across the South East and London tomorrow from 4am to 11am.

It has warned that the mist could affect journey times, with delays to bus and train services possible. Visibility could be less than 100metres in some areas.

The fog is expected to lift gradually throughout the morning but could remain until lunchtime in some places.