SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Tue, 12
7 °C
Wed, 13
8 °C
Thu, 14
6 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Woman in hospital following 'fear for welfare' incident in Maidenhead

    Crime recording by Thames Valley Police rated 'inadequate'

    A woman in her twenties was taken to hospital following a 'fear for welfare' incident in Maidenhead on Sunday.

    Officers were called to Cumbria Close at about 6.30pm on November 10.

    The woman is in a stable condition, say police.

    The police said in a statement:  "Thames Valley Police were called to a fear for welfare in Cumbria Close at around 6.30pm on Sunday (10/11).

    "A woman in her twenties was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition."

    Comments

    Paid Stories

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved