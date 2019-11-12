Woman in hospital following 'fear for welfare' incident in Maidenhead

A woman in her twenties was taken to hospital following a 'fear for welfare' incident in Maidenhead on Sunday.

Officers were called to Cumbria Close at about 6.30pm on November 10.

The woman is in a stable condition, say police.

The police said in a statement: "Thames Valley Police were called to a fear for welfare in Cumbria Close at around 6.30pm on Sunday (10/11).

"A woman in her twenties was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition."