Woman in hospital following 'fear for welfare' incident in Maidenhead

11:29AM, Tuesday 12 November 2019
A woman in her twenties was taken to hospital following a 'fear for welfare' incident in Maidenhead on Sunday.
Officers were called to Cumbria Close at about 6.30pm on November 10.
The woman is in a stable condition, say police.
The police said in a statement: "Thames Valley Police were called to a fear for welfare in Cumbria Close at around 6.30pm on Sunday (10/11).
"A woman in her twenties was taken to hospital where she is in a stable condition."
