Police helicopters assist in three Maidenhead incidents

Helicopters flying over Maidenhead on Sunday night and Monday morning were helping the police with three incidents.

The National Police Air Service (NPAS) could be seen hovering over the Boyn Hill area of Maidenhead late on Sunday.

Writing on Facebook today (Tuesday), Thames Valley Police explained why the aircraft was in the air.

It wrote: "Sunday night going into Monday morning, we were supported by NPAS in the Boyn Hill area of Maidenhead to aid a vehicle pursuit and arrest a male on suspicion of burglary following a burglary in Birch Hill.

"This male has now been charged and remanded to court.

"NPAS also assisted in the arrest of a male on suspicioun of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm in the Boyn Hill area of Maidenhead. This male has been bailed whilst enquires are ongoing.

"They also then assisted in the arrests of two further males on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and for money laundering, again in the 'Boyn Valley' area of Maidenhead. These males have been bailed whilst enquires are ongoing.

"NPAS is one of our greatest assets, and frequently used in our work. Thank you to them for their support as always.

"We were also supported by our brilliant Roads Policing department, dogs department and firearms department."

Update 11:11, November 12

A man from Bracknell has been charged following an incident in Maidenhead on Sunday evening.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "Jamie Brown, aged 28, of Jaguar Lane, Bracknell was charged with one count of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and one count of aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving on Monday (November 11).

"The charges are in connection with an incident that took place on Sunday (November 3) in Birch Hill, Bracknell and Bath Road, Maidenhead.

"Brown has been remanded in custody to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court today (November 12)."