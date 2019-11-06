86-year-old man dies after Maidenhead traffic collision

SITE INDEX

    George Roberts

    An 86-year-old man has died following a traffic collision in Maidenhead.

    John Olive passed away in hospital on Sunday after he was involved in a collision with a car while walking along Braywick Road, near the cemetery, on October 23.

    He was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital but later died from his injuries.

    A tribute released by his family states: "John Olive passed away  November 3, aged 86 years.

    “Most cherished husband and beloved father to Nick and Claire.”

    Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which took place at about 3.30pm.

    The car that collided with Mr Olive was a small, dark coloured Citroen.

    Investigating officer PC Wayne Reece of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.

    “This happened during daylight hours and we believe that there could be witnesses who saw John Olive or the car before the incident, but have not yet spoken to police.

    “We would also ask people in the area at the time to check dash-cam and CCTV footage to see if it could help with our enquiries.

    “If you have information which could help, please contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190330592 or make a report online.”

    • Julian L

      23:11, 06 November 2019

      This is desperately sad. John was a lovely man, a good friend and he will be missed.

