Soapboxes: Listen to the Maidenhead Advertiser news podcast

Check out the latest episode in the newly-launched Maidenhead Advertiser News Podcast series.

Chief reporter Will Taylor is joined by Cookham reporter George Roberts and Marlow reporter Kieran Bell for a look at the latest in Maidenhead.

Today's episode features a round-up of last week's Riverside ward by-election, in which the Tories held on to the seat vacated following ex-council leader Simon Dudley's sudden resignation, keeping up their small majority in the Royal Borough.

We'll also discuss the General Election now Parliament has approved it. George will take us through the candidates announced so far and the guys consider whether anyone can realistically challenge Theresa May in the Maidenhead constituency.

And while elections are the kind of time for politicians to get on their soapboxes, we'll also hear from another sort - could we really see go-karts using gravity to race down Grenfell Road?

Listen to the episode on your preferred provider below:

https://anchor.fm/maidenheadads

https://open.spotify.com/show/6DHXiGmAgahXvKR7mqmkRX

https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy9lZTQzMGI0L3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz