Remember When: Flinstones float yabba-dabba did it, Sharon Davies and Henry Cooper

Welcome to Remember When, your weekly delve into the Advertiser archives to see what was making headlines 25, 30, 40, 45 and 50 years ago this week. If you recognise your younger self in any of the pictures please get in touch to share your memories.

1974: A St Trinian’s supper was held at Juniper Hill School in Flackwell Heath by members of the Bourne End branch of the NSPCC (main picture).

Members paid a £1.25 entrance fee and, with the help of old and badly fitting school uniforms, became characters from the film, The Great St Trinian’s Train Robbery.

1974: A papier mache witch called Umdedum was exhibited by All Saints Junior School children at Maidenhead’s library.

The witch was made by first-year children for the Halloween exhibition, which included paintings and poems.

1974: Cookham’s best-known postman, Fred Bloomfield, was looking forward to a lie-in after spending the previous 19 years getting up at 4.30am to start his round.

He left his job with the Post Office to start a new role at the Institute of Marketing at Moor Hall.

The new nine-to-five job meant he also had to give up his post as cleaner-in-charge at Cookham Dean Primary School, which he had done for 13 years.

Paying tribute, L Rogers, the sub-postmaster in Cookham Rise, said: “He is a gentleman, and he understood the needs of the people of the village.”

1984: After a three-year wait, youngsters at Claires Court boys’ school finally saw the opening of their new £140,000 sports hall.

Boxing personality Henry Cooper cut the ribbon and unveiled a plaque at an opening ceremony.

He told the Claires Court audience: “I am not an old boy but I did send my eldest son here and he had a very happy time.”

1989: Perhaps the largest impromptu chorus line in Maidenhead’s history was formed at the Magnet Leisure Centre for the launch of two weeks’ exhaustive fundraising.

Nearly 200 people in leotards, among them British Olympic swimming star Sharon Davies, were in attendance as legs, arms and hips swung to the demanding rhythms of the Magnet’s sound system.

It was for an ‘aerobothon’ marking the start of the Reed Charity Fun Fortnight – two weeks of sponsored sporting activity aiming to raise more than £10,000 for the likes of Maidenhead’s ambulance station and Oxfam.

1994: Supplies to aid a hard-pressed Romanian maternity hospital were being stacked in a Taplow warehouse by members of the Thames Valley Area of Ladies Circle.

Groups in the Maidenhead, High Wycombe, Ascot, Wokingham and Thatcham areas first got involved two years before when they raised cash to buy mattresses for the hospital in Brasov.

Ladies Circle International then set up a special charity to support and fund it.

Baby clothes, prams, bedding, medicines and hospital equipment were collected at the warehouse before being delivered by lorry to Romania.

1994: A dazzling firework display, a huge bonfire and a procession of floats made for a hugely successful evening in Twyford.

The event, organised by Twyford and District Round Table, raised more than £3,000 for local charities.

Poor weather conditions failed to dampen the spirit of the participants and a procession of eight floats left the railway station to be led through the village by the Guildford Drum and Trumpet Corps.

The winning float was the Colleton School Association with a Flintstones float featuring the house, Fred and Barney’s cars, and music from the film.