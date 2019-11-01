Trial of Maidenhead trio accused of sex offences continues

The trial of three people from Maidenhead accused of sex offences continued at Reading Crown Court today (Friday).

John and Mary Gillies, of White Paddock, Woodlands Park, and Martin Choules, of Harrow Lane, Furze Platt, were in the dock again as the court heard from an alleged victim and another witness, both of whom cannot be named for legal reasons.

John Gillies, 65, is charged with four counts of rape, four counts of indecent assault, one count of indecency with a child, three counts of indecent assault on a male person and one count of buggery.

Mary Gillies, 60, is charged with one count of cruelty to a person under 16, indecency with a child, two counts of indecent assault on a male person and one count of buggery.

Choules, 61, is accused of one count of buggery.

They deny all the charges.

The court heard today from an alleged victim, now an adult woman, who described being alone in a bedroom with John Gillies when she was 11 in the early Nineties.

She said he had asked her if she wanted him to teach her how to have sex, so she can show her boyfriend when she was older.

The woman said: “I didn’t know it was wrong at the time. It was not until he had me in the bedroom that I felt vulnerable.”

Another witness then took to the stand and told the court that when the alleged victim returned home after the incident, Mary Gillies turned up at the door five minutes later, saying she ‘wanted to apologise’.

“She just kept saying that she was sorry and that it should not have happened,” said the witness.

The court heard the alleged victim told the witness that she had been in a bedroom with John Gillies watching a pornographic video and he had asked if she would like him to perform a sex act on her.

The jury was told that, when another alleged victim, a male, came forward, they decided to contact the police.

Cross-examining, defence lawyer Rachel Darby, representing Mary Gillies, told the witness that her statement to police, in 2017, differed to the evidence she had given in court today.

“At no point do you say that [she] had been watching a pornographic film and that John would ask her: would she like him to do that to her?” she said.

Lyall Thompson, defending John Gillies, said the witness had ‘remembered the events to fit the narrative’.

The trial continues.