Man suffers 'life-changing injuries' on Knowl Hill farm

A man suffered 'life-changing injuries' after he got his leg trapped in a piece of machinery today (Wednesday).

The incident happened at about 11am on a farm in Knowl Hill, where a man - believed to be in his sixties - had to have his leg freed from a rotavator, which was being pulled by a tractor.

A rotavator is a powerful piece of machinery often used on fields to churn soil.

One fire crew and off-road vehicle from Maidenhead, one crew from Windsor, and a further appliance from Aylesbury were on the scene, along with ambulance and police crews.

Watch manager Rod Crook, of Maidenhead fire station, said: "We took the blades off the rotavator to free his foot, created some room, and assisted [the ambulance service] to take the patient on to a stretcher."

Crews were on the scene for about an hour and a half.

South Central Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information on the man's condition.