Appeal to trace man missing from Maidenhead

12:13PM, Sunday 27 October 2019
Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who has gone missing from Maidenhead.
Adam Street, aged 35, went missing around a week ago in Maidenhead.
He was last seen in the Britwell area of Slough.
The investigating officer said: 'We are becoming increasingly concerned for Adam's welfare. I would urge anyone who has seen Adam or knows of his whereabouts to please get in touch.'
Anyone with info is asked to call 101, quoting reference 43190332220.
