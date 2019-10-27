SITE INDEX

    • Appeal to trace man missing from Maidenhead

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who has gone missing from Maidenhead.

    Adam Street, aged 35, went missing around a week ago in Maidenhead.

    He was last seen in the Britwell area of Slough. 

    The investigating officer said: 'We are becoming increasingly concerned for Adam's welfare. I would urge anyone who has seen Adam or knows of his whereabouts to please get in touch.'

    Anyone with info is asked to call 101, quoting reference 43190332220.

