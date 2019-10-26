Police appeal for witnesses after man is hit by car on Braywick Road

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a car on Braywick Road on Wednesday.

It happened at around 3.30pm on the A308, Braywick Road, near the cemetery.

A pedestrian, a man in his eighties, was in a collision with a car, a small, dark coloured Citroen.

He has been taken to John Radcliffe Hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Investigating officer PC Nadeem Salaam of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident.

“It was during daylight hours and we believe that there could be witnesses who saw what happened but have not yet spoken to police.

“We would also ask people in the area at the time to check dash-cam and CCTV footage to see if it could help with our enquiries.

“If you have information which could help, please contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190330592 or make a report online.”