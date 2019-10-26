Fire services help people trapped in car after collision in Taplow

08:56AM, Saturday 26 October 2019
Fire services from Maidenhead and Slough attended a collision on the A4 near the Bishop Centre in Taplow at 8:30pm last night (Friday).
They remained at the scene for about an hour, where two women were rescued from a car which had rolled onto its side after the collision.
One woman was treated by ambulance services for a dislocated shoulder.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was unharmed.
