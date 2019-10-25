Fire destroys storage container in Taplow

05:53PM, Friday 25 October 2019
Fire services from Maidenhead and Slough attended a fire in a storage container in Lake End Road, Taplow at 12:45pm.
They were at the scene for two hours putting out the blaze which destroyed the container.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
No one was harmed during the blaze.
