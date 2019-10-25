SITE INDEX

    Fire destroys storage container in Taplow

    Fire services from Maidenhead and Slough attended a fire in a storage container in Lake End Road, Taplow at 12:45pm.

    They were at the scene for two hours putting out the blaze which destroyed the container.

    The cause of the fire is unknown.

    No one was harmed during the blaze.

