Riverside by-election: Meet the Candidates

Candidates for the Riverside ward by-election have entered the final week of campaigning before residents head to the polls.

A total of six candidates have put their names forward in a bid to replace Simon Dudley, the former council leader who suddenly resigned last month.

Each candidate has sent in a brief bio of themselves and revealed their platform ahead of Wednesday’s election (October 30).

In alphabetical order of surnames:

Sharon Bunce will stand for Labour.

She is the equalities officer for the Maidenhead Labour Party and is campaigning to make politics accessible.

Ms Bunce is a wheelchair user who wrote to the Advertiser earlier this year to discuss how difficult the Windsor Guildhall – used for several Royal Borough meetings – is to access for disabled people.

The council has now used the more accessible York House to host its Windsor meetings.

“In a democratic society parliament should reflect the nation, and local government, the community. The most recent figures show that although 16 per cent of the working age population has a disability, they make up less than one per cent of MPs,” she said.

“This picture is not much better at a local level so I'm really proud of the work we are doing to promote equality. It is important to strive for inclusivity and a council representative of its residents.

“We look forward to continuing our work in making politics accessible for all and supporting residents to have their voices heard.”



Greg Jones will stand for The Conservative Party.

He has lived in Maidenhead most of his life, was educated in the area and has lived in Riverside for 22 years.

“I know the area very well and I am extremely keen to maintain, enhance and preserve this very special part of the town,” he said.

He has outlined his four policy priorities for Riverside as parking, roads, parks and riverside, and litter.

Roads in Riverside are ‘in generally good repair’ he said this week, but he emphasised the Conservative pledge of fixing certain-sized potholes within 24 working hours.



Deborah Mason will stand for the Women’s Equality Party (WEP), founded in 2015 by Catherine Mayer, a writer, and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

Deborah lives in Ray Park Avenue with her 94-year-old mum, who she cares for, and works two days a week for an arts charity for people of different ages, runs a small gardening business and takes commissions as an artist.

“I’m very excited to be the first WEP candidate here in Maidenhead,” she said.

She believes problem-solving should feature a combination of imagination and pragmatism and politics should ‘serve the needs of the people’.

The WEP focuses on equality in pay, parenting and care, representation, the media, health, education and ending violence against women and girls.



Craig McDermott, 55, is the Green Party’s candidate.

He has lived in Riverside for 26 years and stood for the ward in previous elections.

He wants to ensure the council moves its net zero carbon emissions target to 2030 and produce a plan to increase and protect biodiversity.

Mr McDermott wants to introduce a 10mph limit on Maidenhead High Street, 20mph limits in built-up areas throughout the borough – with the exception of arterial routes, which would be at 30mph.

Improved infrastructure for zero-emission vehicles and a requirement for new buildings to be developed to high energy efficiency standards and the construction of social and council housing on brownfield land also feature in his proposals.

Kashmir Singh will stand for the Liberal Democrats.

He was brought up in Maidenhead and his children attend schools in the area.

He has a background in accountancy and economics, which his party said in a statement will ‘help sort out the council’s financial chaos’.

His focus is on nursery funding, slowing down cars and improved road repairs.

“We have a first-class candidate in Kashmir, and we urge everyone who wants to see democracy restored to the council to put their political differences aside and unite behind him,” a Lib Dem statement said.

Claire Stretton will stand for The Borough First.

The leader of the party, which is designed to support independent candidates unaligned with a political party, will be hoping to add to her 11 years’ experience as a councillor.

She appeared on the Maidenhead Heritage Centre’s summer exhibition as one of 40 of ‘Maidenhead’s influential women’.

Ms Stretton said she is dismayed how councillors ‘can sometimes lose sight of why they were elected’ and believes the drawn-out Borough Local Plan has ‘been one such victim of this attitude’.

Ms Stretton said her priorities include parking on residential streets, speeding and road resurfacing, and maintaining and enhancing the Riverside conservation area and the Thames Path.