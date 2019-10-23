Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car on Braywick Road

06:42PM, Wednesday 23 October 2019
Police were called to Braywick Road at 3:55pm this afternoon after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
One lane on Braywick Road was temporarily closed while police and ambulance services attended the scene where the driver of a black Citroën collided with the pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to John Radcliffe Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.
The driver and two passengers were unharmed.
