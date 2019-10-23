Maidenhead shopmobility service looking for temporary home

A service offering mobility equipment hire for people visiting the town centre is looking to move temporarily due to a rat problem.

The council is working with Maidenhead Shopmobility - based on the ground floor of the Nicholsons car park – to resolve its rodent issue.

Chief executive of People to Places Peter Hayley – which runs the service – said: “Over the years our little furry friends have got themselves in and need to be removed.

“The council, as the property owner, is going to sort that out for us which is great.

“They need us to come out as the work is going on, and we will be going back in. I do not know how long that is going to be.”

Peter added that once work starts, the scooters will have to be relocated. He said that he is in contact with the Nicholsons Centre about keeping the service running.

“There is no let up in the service at all. We are on it,” he added.

Peter’s reassurance follows claims on social media this week that Maidenhead Shopmobility would be closing its doors for good.

A Royal Borough spokesman said: “We are working with Shopmobility to resolve the issues identified to ensure this important service can continue to support our residents.”