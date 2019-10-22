Public inquiry into 150 home development in Holyport begins

A public planning inquiry against the Royal Borough started today.

It was prompted by an appeal made to the Planning Inspectorate by Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited which has plans for a 150 home development in Holyport.

Proposals for the land at Lodge Farm, which also include a doctors’ surgery, community park, two football pitches and allotments, were first submitted in December 2017.

As the council did not give a decision on the plans within a prescribed period, Beaulieu Homes Southern Limited launched a non-determination appeal.

The inquiry at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane is being overseen by Christopher Butler, a planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State.

The main issues to be addressed are whether the proposal would constitute inappropriate development in the green belt in regard to planning policy, and its effect on the visual openness of the greenbelt.

The effect on the character and appearance of heritage and the significance of Holyport conservation area and the council housing land supply position will also be discussed.

Finally, if the development is considered inappropriate - whether the harm caused would be outweighed by the considerations, and amount to the very special circumstances necessary to justify the proposal.

The inquiry will conclude on Friday and a decision will be made by December 16.