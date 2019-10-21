CCTV released after vandals cause 'considerable' damage to Maidenhead-based cricket club

CCTV footage of three people police would like to speak to following vandalism at Boyne Hill Cricket Club has been released.

Police believe three teenage boys caused criminal damage at the club between 10 and 11pm on Friday, September 27.

Thames Valley Police said a ‘considerable amount of damage’ was caused, with the club’s members needing to repair it now.

Police have now released CCTV of three males they would like to speak to about the incident.

Police Constable Dan Brown said: "This was a mindless act of vandalism that has impacted everyone at the Boyne Hill Cricket Club. This is totally unacceptable behaviour and Thames Valley Police are keen to identify those involved.

“We are appealing to anyone who recognises the males in these images, as we believe they may have vital information about the incident.

“Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190318463, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”