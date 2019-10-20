Gas leak causes kitchen fire in Cookham Road

09:58AM, Sunday 20 October 2019
Firefighters put out a kitchen fire in Cookham Road this morning.
A crew from Maidenhead and two crews from Slough were called to the scene of the blaze at 6.30am and were there for about an hour and a half.
It is thought the fire started with gas leaking from the hob before flames then spread to the extractor fan.
Firefighters used a hose real and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.
No one was injured.
