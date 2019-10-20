SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sun, 20
12 °C
Mon, 21
13 °C
Tue, 22
13 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Gas leak causes kitchen fire in Cookham Road

    Fire services called to oven fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters put out a kitchen fire in Cookham Road this morning.

    A crew from Maidenhead and two crews from Slough were called to the scene of the blaze at 6.30am and were there for about an hour and a half.

    It is thought the fire started with gas leaking from the hob before flames then spread to the extractor fan.

    Firefighters used a hose real and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

    No one was injured.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved