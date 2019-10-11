SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 11
16 °C
Sat, 12
12 °C
Sun, 13
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police appeal for witnesses after woman dies in Maidenhead car collision

    Police appeal after man exposes himself to dog walker in Little Marlow

    An 80-year-old woman has died after a fatal collision in Maidenhead.

    Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision at about 4.20pm on Tuesday, October 8, when a blue Volkswagen Golf was travelling along Boyn Hill Road towards Norden Road when it hit a wall.

    The driver, a woman in her eighties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Investigating officer, PC Ben Eastment, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

    “I would also urge any motorists who were in the local area at the time of the incident to please check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could help our investigation.

    “Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190312301, or make a report online.

    “Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111.”

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved