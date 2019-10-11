Police appeal for witnesses after woman dies in Maidenhead car collision

An 80-year-old woman has died after a fatal collision in Maidenhead.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the road traffic collision at about 4.20pm on Tuesday, October 8, when a blue Volkswagen Golf was travelling along Boyn Hill Road towards Norden Road when it hit a wall.

The driver, a woman in her eighties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating officer, PC Ben Eastment, of the Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists who were in the local area at the time of the incident to please check any dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could help our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 43190312301, or make a report online.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111.”