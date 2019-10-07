SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 07
15 °C
Tue, 08
16 °C
Wed, 09
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters rescue man from roof of Maidenhead Railway Station

    Georgina Bishop

    Firefighters rescue man from roof of Maidenhead Railway Station

    A man was helped down from the roof of Maidenhead Rail Station by firefighters last night.

    A crew from Maidenhead were called to the station at about 1am where police were already at the scene. 

    To get him down from the roof at the entrance to the station, which is about 12 - 15 feet high, firefighters positioned two ladders and guided him safely to the ground.

    The crew was there for about half an hour.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved