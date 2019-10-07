Firefighters rescue man from roof of Maidenhead Railway Station

A man was helped down from the roof of Maidenhead Rail Station by firefighters last night.

A crew from Maidenhead were called to the station at about 1am where police were already at the scene.

To get him down from the roof at the entrance to the station, which is about 12 - 15 feet high, firefighters positioned two ladders and guided him safely to the ground.

The crew was there for about half an hour.