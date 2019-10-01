SITE INDEX

    • Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injury following collision

    A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a serious arm injury today following a collision between their bike and a car.

    South Central Ambulance Service was called to Stafferton Way at 8.16am today.

    The rider was given treatment at the scene and then taken to Wexham Park Hospital.

    The road was closed off this morning.

