Firefighters tackle kitchen fire in White Waltham

Firefighters had to put out a kitchen fire in White Waltham last night.

Crews from Maidenhead and Langley fire stations were called at about 6.40pm when a passer-by spotted smoke coming from a house in Church View.

The house was empty at the time but crews said the cooker had been left on.

Firefighters stayed on the scene for about one hour and managed to contain the blaze to the kitchen.

Nobody was injured.