Confused motorists drive wrong way up A308

Two drivers seemingly unfamiliar with the town's regeneration made a slight error this afternoon (Wednesday).

The town centre roadworks on the A308 haven't been the most popular scheme for the town's drivers and an accident was narrowly avoided today when two motorists drove the wrong way up the carriageway at about 4pm.

Turning right from Queen Street, the pair had to be stopped by a workman who advised them of their mistake and they backed up before continuing on their journey - on the correct side of the road.