Riverside ward by-election date announced

02:29PM, Wednesday 18 September 2019
The Riverside ward by-election will take place on Wednesday, October 30.
The seat was left vacant by former council leader Simon Dudley’s shock resignation last week.
The Liberal Democrats are fielding Kashmir Singh, who contested it in May’s election, while The Borough First have put forward leader Claire Stretton, who was also unsuccessful.
Nomination papers for candidates must be handed to the council by 4pm on Thursday, October 3.
