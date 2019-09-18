SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Wed, 18
18 °C
Thu, 19
21 °C
Fri, 20
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Riverside ward by-election date announced

    Riverside ward by-election date announced

    The Riverside ward by-election will take place on Wednesday, October 30.

    The seat was left vacant by former council leader Simon Dudley’s shock resignation last week.

    The Liberal Democrats are fielding Kashmir Singh, who contested it in May’s election, while The Borough First have put forward leader Claire Stretton, who was also unsuccessful.

    Nomination papers for candidates must be handed to the council by 4pm on Thursday, October 3.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved