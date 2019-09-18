SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Wed, 18
18 °C
Thu, 19
22 °C
Fri, 20
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Disruption on M4 eastbound due to bedframe on carriageway

    Major traffic delays on M4 towards London following collision

    Traffic officers are en-route to the M4 eastbound between junction 6 and junction 5 after reports of a bedframe on the carriageway.

    Highways England have advised drivers take notice of road signals and approach the area with caution.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved