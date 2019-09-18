Disruption on M4 eastbound due to bedframe on carriageway

01:48PM, Wednesday 18 September 2019
Traffic officers are en-route to the M4 eastbound between junction 6 and junction 5 after reports of a bedframe on the carriageway.
Highways England have advised drivers take notice of road signals and approach the area with caution.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Crews found a fire involving approximately 300 tyres and two shipping containers which contained several cylinders.
The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.