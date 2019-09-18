Fire services assist lorry trapped on Bisham Roundabout

09:34AM, Wednesday 18 September 2019
Maidenhead fire services were called to an incident where a lorry had driven onto Bisham Roundabout at 3am this morning.
Fire crews were at the scene for around 30 minutes.
The driver was treated by ambulance services at the scene but did not suffer any serious injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Crews found a fire involving approximately 300 tyres and two shipping containers which contained several cylinders.
The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.