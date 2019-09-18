SITE INDEX

    Fire services assist lorry trapped on Bisham Roundabout

    Maidenhead fire services were called to an incident where a lorry had driven onto Bisham Roundabout at 3am this morning.

    Fire crews were at the scene for around 30 minutes.

    The driver was treated by ambulance services at the scene but did not suffer any serious injuries.

    No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

