    • Fire services called to oven fire in Maidenhead

    Fire services from Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor attended an oven fire at a home in Woodfield Drive, Maidenhead at 1:30pm this afternoon.

    The resident had put out the fire and got out of the house by the time fire crews arrived at the scene.

    Fire fighters were at the property until around 3pm clearing smoke from the area.

    No one was injured.

