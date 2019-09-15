Berkshire man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) have arrested a 52-year-old man from Berkshire on suspicion of terrorism offences.



The man was arrested at around 4.20pm on Friday (13/9) under section 58 of the Terrorism Act and detained under PACE. He was taken into police custody and subsequently released on bail.



Officers are continuing to search a residential address in Maidenhead and are being supported by specialist units, including a Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.



There is no immediate risk to the public and police are working with partner agencies to ensure necessary safeguarding assessments are conducted.



Enquiries are ongoing.