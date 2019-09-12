SITE INDEX

    • Woman taken to hospital after car overturns in Harvest Hill Road

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Maidenhead fire services attended a collision in Harvest Hill Road at 1pm today.

    The driver of a Mercedes was taken to hospital after a collision with another vehicle caused her car to overturn.

    Fire crews were at the scene for about an hour where the driver had sustained head injuries.

    An ambulance took the driver to hospital although her injuries were not considered to be life threatening.

