New Maidenhead car park to open on Saturday

A new temporary town centre car park will open on Saturday (September 14).

A total of 40 new spaces, including five disabled bays, will be available on a short-stay basis on the site of the Landing - the patch of land surrounded by Queen Street, King Street and Broadway.

It will be open 24 hours all week with a maximum stay of two hours. The site will be open until late 2020 and eventually give way to the flats and office space in the Landing project.

Cllr Andrew Johnson, lead member for infrastructure, transport policy and housing, said: “I am delighted that The Hub have been able to offer this space for temporary parking on The Landing site to ensure that the amount of parking available during the town’s period of regeneration is not affected.”

The car park will be accessed via Queen Street. Advantage Card discounts apply.