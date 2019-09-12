SITE INDEX

    • Shed destroyed in fire on Longworth Drive

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Maidenhead fire services were called to a shed fire in Longworth Drive at 8pm last night.

    The homeowner called the fire station after noticing the shed was ablaze.

    Fire crews were at the scene for around two hours where the shed was destroyed and guttering was damaged.

    No one was injured during the blaze.

