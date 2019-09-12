Shed destroyed in fire on Longworth Drive

09:09AM, Thursday 12 September 2019
Maidenhead fire services were called to a shed fire in Longworth Drive at 8pm last night.
The homeowner called the fire station after noticing the shed was ablaze.
Fire crews were at the scene for around two hours where the shed was destroyed and guttering was damaged.
No one was injured during the blaze.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
The M4 will be closed between junctions 5 and 6 for more than 48 hours later this month so a bridge can be demolished.
Crews found a fire involving approximately 300 tyres and two shipping containers which contained several cylinders.