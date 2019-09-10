Knife-wielding burglars break into Maidenhead home

Police are seeking witnesses after thieves armed with a knife broke into a Maidenhead home and threatened the occupant.

A car, believed to be a white hatchback, stopped in Laxton Green, near Shoppenhangers Road, between 10 – 10.10pm on Saturday and four people got out.

Armed with a knife, they broke into a home in Laxton Green, threatened a lone resident, and stole jewellery. Nobody was injured.

The four wore baseball caps, gloves and face coverings.

They then drove away in Shoppenhangers Road in the direction of the A404.

Three are described as skinny and one was larger, police said.

Detective Constable Christopher Jamieson, of Windsor and Maidenhead Force CID, said: “This happened near to Shoppenhangers Road, where members of the public would have been driving past. If anyone driving in the area at that time has dash-cam footage, please contact the police.

“Likewise, if anyone believes they saw the offenders described, or has CCTV footage, I would ask them to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 43190277061. Or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”